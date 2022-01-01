Go
Toast

800 Degrees Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

120 Wilshire Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TARTUFO$18.00
Bianca with truffle cheese, mushrooms, roasted garlic, arugula.
MARGHERITA$13.00
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil, basil.
KIDS CHEESE$7.00
DOPPIO PEPPERONI$17.00
Margherita with smoky pepperoni & spicy soppressata.
VERDE$15.00
Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto), fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano.
ANGRY BEE$15.00
Margherita with soppressata, Calabrian chiles, garlic, honey
MARINARA$11.00
BIANCA$12.00
White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, oregano,
olive oil.
CARNI$19.00
Margherita with pepperoni,
bacon, rosemary ham.
Large Chopped$14.00
See full menu

Location

120 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Martin

No reviews yet

“NUESTRA CASA ES SU CASA”
Locally owned and family operated, we at Casa Martin Mexican Restaurant aim to provide the freshest,most traditional Mexican food from the region of Tepatitlan Jalisco to Santa Monica’s business community, students, tourists, and residents.
Sunday – Thursday 11:00am –12:30am
Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 1:30am11

Palihouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Please join us!

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston