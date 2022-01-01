Go
Toast

800° Woodfired Kitchen

800° Woodfired Kitchen – Phillips Place brings a unique and innovative approach to the art of cooking with wood fire. 800° Woodfired Kitchen starts with the purest ingredients — scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses — placed into specially designed woodfired stone hearth ovens to create unique, subtle, and smoky tastes. 800° Woodfired Kitchen offers a diverse menu featuring both clean-eating and indulgent options. From satisfying salads, bowls, sandwiches, woodfired proteins including salmon, rotisserie chicken, shrimp, steak and hamburgers to their irresistible craft pizza, there is something flavorful and craveable to please the palates of every guest.

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata
Honey Badger Pizza$17.00
Spicy soppressata, calabrian chilies, minced garlic and honey
Prosciutto & Burrata Pizza$21.00
Margherita with prosciutto di parma, creamy burrata cheese
800 Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped lettuce, soppressata, fontina, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
Sausage & Peppers Pizza$17.00
Italian sausage, peppadews, caramelized onions on a Margherita base
Carni Pizza$19.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, italian sausage, smoky bacon & rosemary ham
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato Sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano, EVOO
Perfect Caesar Salad$13.00
Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano, toasted homemade croutons
DT's Woodfired Wings$16.00
Oven roasted (not fried) with creamy blue cheese ranch dip
Tartufo Pizza$21.00
Bianca, truffle cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, wild arugula
See full menu

Location

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1

charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Cafe Monte

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Southern Pecan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

No reviews yet

Retail pick up from 10am - 8pm.
To-go Menu available from 3pm - 8pm.
We look forward to serving you and appreciate your support!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston