8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

Modern eatery for Chinese & Japanese chow, sushi & cocktails in a minimal environment.

107 Main St

Popular Items

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐$13.00
Ground beef and tofu in Sichuan chili sauce
303 Crispy Honey Sesame Beef 芝麻牛$17.00
Marinated flank steak, wok-fried crisp and tossed with a light honey glaze and topped with sesame seeds.
307 Cumin Scented Lamb 孜然羊$18.00
Marinated sliced leg of lamb is sliced thin and wok tossed with onions, scallions, red & green bell peppers, and finished with roasted cumin and chili oil. This dish will bring out the lamb lover in you.
Lunch Orange Chicken (午)陈皮鸡$11.00
Lightly battered and stir-fried with fresh orange juice, candied orange peels, roasted chilies, broccoli, and red and green bell peppers.
701 Sichuan String Beans 干煸四季豆$12.00
Fresh string beans, Sichuan preserved vegetables and wok tossed with a light soy. Vegetarian
306 Shredded Beef w/ Chinese Garlic Sprout 韭菜花牛肉丝$17.00
Marinated shredded flank steak wok-tossed with ginger, garlic, jalapeños, cherry chilies, ginger bamboo, and fresh Chinese garlic in light oyster and soy sauce.
304 Black Pepper Garlic Beef 黑蒜子牛$18.00
Marinated tender beef pieces wok-fried crispy and tossed in a rich soy, black pepper, and garlic sauce surrounded with broccoli florets.
Lunch Main Street Chicken (午)酱香土豆鸡$11.00
A chef signature dish Wok-fried chicken and diced potato tossed in a sweet housemade soy sauce.
702 Buddha's Vegetables 素什锦$12.00
Shanghai bok choy, broccoli, carrots, winter bamboo, smoked tofu and napa cabbage wok tossed in a vegetarian oyster sauce. Vegetarian
704 Kung Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐$13.00
Peanut, mushroom, green and red pepper, soft tofu cubes tossed with a spicy kung pao chili sauce topped with Sichuan peppercorns.
Location

107 Main St

Roselle IL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
