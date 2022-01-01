801 Chophouse

Centro

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in downtown Des Moines lives one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, Centro.

Centro specializes in delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Centro culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and pizza at the bar, Centro's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates.

