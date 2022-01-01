801 Chophouse

Go
Quintessential Steak House, timeless yet contemporary. Unique in-house meat program, serving only aged USDA prime cuts, wet and dry-aged products and select Japanese and domestic Wagyu beef. Complimented by a daily fresh sheet, in-house pastry desserts, small-batch bourbons and scotches, and our award winning wine list. We are known for exceeding expectations at the highest level, our professional and personable staff, and our expertise in private dining.

11616 Ash Street

11616 Ash Street

Leawood KS

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
