801 Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!
137 Carondelet Plaza
Location
137 Carondelet Plaza
Clayton MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Kaldi's Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Anthony's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Tony's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
801 Fish - St. Louis
Elegant, energetic, fun, and delicious. Rich in vibe and artistic ambiance, extensive culinary reach, offering fresh finned fish and crustaceans from the waters of the world.