Serving only certified black angus steaks, burgers, and other comfort food favorites, 801 Grill brings friendly neighborhood dining to the next level. Along with craft cocktails, we have an exceptional collection of small batch bourbons and single malt Scotches to choose from as well as an extensive wine list, specializing in bottles at $50 or less.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

10387 Pacific Place • $$

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10387 Pacific Place

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
