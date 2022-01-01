Go
The Standard Plate & Pour

The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

207 east main street • $$

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp-N-Grits$19.00
Butter seared gulf shrimp, goat cheese grits, grilled asparagus, guajillo sauce
Tuna Poke Nachos$14.00
Sweet soy marinated ahi tuna, guacamole, wasabi aioli, ginger sauce, candied peanuts, and wonton crisps.
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

207 east main street

New Albany IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
