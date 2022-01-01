The Standard Plate & Pour

The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.



SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

207 east main street • $$