The Standard Plate & Pour
The Standard is now open as a revamped full-service restaurant! We've released a brand-new menu full of delicious new dishes specially crafted by our Executive Chef, Reed Johnson. The dining room, bar and outdoor patio complete with a vintage Airstream trailer provide an amazing setting that can suit all types of dining, from a quick bite, a casual drink, or an upscale date night.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
207 east main street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 east main street
New Albany IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Parlour New Albany
Come in and enjoy!
The Earl
Bar & Bites
Floyd County Brewing
A medieval themed Brewery & Restaurant serving traditional pub favorites along side an amazing selection of craft beers, spirits, wines and cocktails. The venue is located across a city block that includes multiple bars and live music venues.
Brooklyn and the Butcher
We are a digital kitchen. Online ordering only, curbside pickup, and maybe delivery one day. We will have a rotating concept to keep things exciting for our guests.