812 Pizza Company

Locally owned and operated full service family restaurant specializing in fresh pizza, sandwiches & pasta. Also serving wings, burgers, salad, ice cream and desserts. We offer a bar with domestic and craft beer choices in addition to wine.

PIZZA

7600 Hwy 64 • $

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Breaded chicken wings with choice of sauce (1 sauce per 6 wings), and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.
14" Pizza 1 Topping$12.00
14" Paul's Supreme$16.00
Green pepper, yellow onion, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom & whole milk mozzarella
14" Finn's Double Pepperoni$14.00
Pizza sauce, double natural casted pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella
10" Cheesy Garlic Bread$8.00
10" pizza dough, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese with a side of pizza sauce.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$7.00
House made beer cheese with soft pretzels.
Beer Cheese - Side$1.00
Garlic Bread Sticks$5.00
Served with marinara. Beer Cheese or Garlic Butter available for $1.00
Traditional Wings
Jumbo wings baked then fried to order with sauce choice (1 sauce per 6 wings). Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Available in 6, 12, or 18 count.
14" Pizza 2-3 Toppings$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7600 Hwy 64

Georgetown IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
