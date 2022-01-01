That’s What Cheese Said

Go
56 Club House Dr W

Popular Items

The Marco Rubio$10.50
Texas Toast, 4 slices of Swiss cheese, stuffed full of our own slow-smoked pork, cured ham, dill pickles, and our Creamy Mustard Sauce
Always Sunny in Philly$10.25
Texas Toast, 4 slices of provolone cheese, shaved ribeye, grilled Vidalia onions and mixed bell peppers!
Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta blended with our Signature Cheesy Mornay Sauce (made from scratch right here in the truck) then blocks of cheddar and gouda added for depth of flavor!
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese$7.00
Start by choosing your types of cheese. Each Sandwich gets 4 slices total! Then, add a stuffing, if you like!
The Cluck Norris$9.50
Texas Toast, 4 slices of Havarti, chopped grilled chicken breast, and our made-from-scratch Buffalo sauce!
The Spaghetti Sammy$9.50
Toasted Garlic Texas toast, 4 slices of provolone cheese, and stuffed with spaghetti and meat sauce! Messy and delicious!
Paradise By the Dashboard Lights$9.25
Texas Toast, 2 Slices American cheese and 2 slices of cheddar, and a skillet-seared (gives amazing crispy edges) slab of truck-made meatloaf with ketchup!
Chuy Pop$4.25
56 Club House Dr W

Freeport FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
