0207 - TX-Frisco
Come in and enjoy!
9292 Warren Pkwy., Ste. 300
Location
9292 Warren Pkwy., Ste. 300
Friso TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aussie Grind
Come in and enjoy!
Cajun Seafood
Come on in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.