Go
Toast

0050 - San Diego (UTC)

Come in and enjoy!

4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Queenstown Bistro

No reviews yet

Queenstown Bistro is a patio bar and eatery located in Westfield UTC Shopping Center specializing in New Zealand inspired dishes and offerings. Whether it be for breakfast or brunch for weekend mimosas, lunch or happy hour for a grass-fed burger and a cocktail, or dinner on the patio for some of our locally sourced, seasonal salads and wine varietals, there is sure to be something for everyone at Queenstown Bistro.
​Visiting our UTC restaurant means enjoying a beautiful, comfortable and unique outdoor dining experience. Did we mention that we are dog-friendly?
With a kiwi inspired lineage, and the spirit, love and good nature from the land of the Maori, we hope you will join us at Queenstown Bistro. And if we are so fortunate, then, we hope you will have a little too much of a good time, have a few too many laughs, stay a while, and return again soon to see us.

Cote d’azur

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pacific Catch

No reviews yet

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston