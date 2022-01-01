Go
Toast

0006 - Newark

Come in and enjoy!

35201-V Newark Blvd.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

35201-V Newark Blvd.

Newark CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Pizza House

No reviews yet

Well being and safety of people and our customers have always been our top priority. We are taking steps and precautions to protect your health. For your safety, face covering is required in order to be permitted to enter this business.
We are now open for TAKE-OUT and DELIVERY through Doordash and UberEats.
ORDER ONLINE FOR PICKUP AND GET 10% OFF.
USE PROMO CODE: PICKUP10

Boba Nation - Newark

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Boba Nation, 'A World of Flavor Freedom' where everyone, everywhere can enjoy and indulge in their simple love of Boba. Our expansive menu brings together diverse ideas and feelings and incorporates them into delicious, refreshing drinks made just for you, your friends and family.

Bear Bitez

No reviews yet

Bear Bitez is a burger reimagined. We make our burgers in-house fresh from scratch with high quality never frozen meats, fresh vegetables, and baked in
delicious pastry. Enjoy them in beef, veggie, or chicken.

Tastea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston