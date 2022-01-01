873 Cafe and Tavern

Parker's Maple Barn

No reviews yet

Step back in time and enjoy a hearty New England breakfast in our 1782 barn and silo.

Visit our Corn Crib gift shop where you'll find all things maple and so much more!

Our sugar house is in operation every March for sugar season where we make pure maple syrup the old-fashioned way with a wood-fired evaporator.

www.ParkersMapleBarn.com

