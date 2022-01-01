Go
888 Cheese & Co.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

1582 Lineville Road



Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$6.50
The classic all american cheese in between grilled texas toast. Side of ranch chips and organic juice box.
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
Hand made and served with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce
Vodka Noodles$16.00
Pappardelle noodles tossed in our own vodka sauce topped with chicken, fresh basil chiffonade, and pecorino romano cheese
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Classic macaroni noodles in extra creamy cheese sauce topped with toasted parmesan bread crumbs
Chow Down!$15.00
Jalapeno corn bread, slow roasted BBQ brisket, sharp cheddar, topped with dill pickle chips
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.00
Fudge core cheese cake drizzled with chocolate and caramel topped with pecans
Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pie$7.00
In partnership with the dough shoppe we bring you a warm cookie dough pie served up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce!
Raspberries & Chicken$16.00
Baby spinach leaves, slivered red onions, fresh red raspberries, goat cheese crumbles. and toasted California walnuts nested under grilled chicken breast and served with honey yogurt dressing
B.R.A.T.$14.00
Nueske's bacon, ranch, avocado, roast turkey breast and Monterey jack cheese on tomato focaccia bread
Grilled Cheese Burger Stack$15.00
Half Pound Burger Topped with Caramelized Onions and Signature Cheese Sauce Stacked Between 2 Grilled Cheeses!
Location

1582 Lineville Road

Suamico WI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
