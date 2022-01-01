8ARM
A Japanese Izakaya, Cocktail Bar, and Natural Wine Oasis
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rina
Reasons To Be Happy
Venkmans
Live Music, Tacos & Margaritas!
New Realm Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett
Come in and enjoy!