Go
Toast

8ARM

A Japanese Izakaya, Cocktail Bar, and Natural Wine Oasis

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE • $$

Avg 4 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Coquito (QUART)$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating

Location

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rina

No reviews yet

Reasons To Be Happy

Venkmans

No reviews yet

Live Music, Tacos & Margaritas!

New Realm Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plant Based Pizza - Barnett

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston