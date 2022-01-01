8th Street Pizza
8th Street Pizza in New Albany, Indiana, is the area’s only pay-it-forward pizzeria serving Floyd, Harrison, and Clark counties since 2016.
PIZZA
411 E Spring Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
411 E Spring Street
New Albany IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Recbar 812
(Games...soon), Grains & Grub
Board and You Bistro - New Albany
Elevate Your Experience
Leaven Bakery
All from scratch. All of the time.
Brooklyn and the Butcher
We are a digital kitchen. Online ordering only, curbside pickup, and maybe delivery one day. We will have a rotating concept to keep things exciting for our guests.