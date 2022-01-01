Go
8th Street Pizza

8th Street Pizza in New Albany, Indiana, is the area’s only pay-it-forward pizzeria serving Floyd, Harrison, and Clark counties since 2016.

PIZZA

411 E Spring Street • $

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

Deluxe$17.00
NYC style Deluxe pizza includes sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, & loads of cheese.
Garlic Sauce$0.50
8th Street Special
NYC style 8th Street Special pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & loads of cheese.
Cheese$14.00
A classic NYC style cheese pizza.
All Meat
NYC style All Meat pizza includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, ham, and loads of cheese.
House Salad$6.00
Romaine, bacon, croutons dressed with garlic, Colby Jack cheese, and black pepper with your choice of dressing.
Pepperoni$9.00
A classic NYC style pepperoni & cheese pizza.
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Our 12" Cheesy Bread is loaded with Colby, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella cheese. It’s garlicky and cheesy and absolutely irresistible! Served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Breadsticks$11.00
Our dough rolled in butter, Parmesan/Romano cheese, garlic, and baked to perfection. Served with marinara and garlic sauce.
BYO Classic
Build your favorite dream pizza your way.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Business Services
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

411 E Spring Street

New Albany IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
