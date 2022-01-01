Go
9 Miles East Farm

Fun farm food. Award-winning sourdough crust pizza, hearty entrees, and freshly harvested vegetables from our 29-acre farm. Breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days. Family friendly.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

64 Excelsior Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Salmon$24.00
Sauteed filet of local Steelhead salmon, dill vinaigrette, garlic mashed root veg.
Maple Oat Scone$4.00
The newest addition to our bakery. Made with steel-cut oats.
Farmhouse Pizza$22.00
Cheese
Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Baby greens, herb vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds, grilled chicken, and grilled harvest vegetables.
Chicken Super Soup$7.00
Farm-made chicken soup made with high-quality ingredients. We enhance the natural health benefits of bone broth with anti-inflammatory turmeric and immune-boosting garlic and cayenne. Which also happen to make the chicken soup extra-delicious. Gluten free and dairy free.
Spring Salad$15.00
Organic baby greens, grilled asparagus, Maplebrook Farm feta, carrot, shredded cabbage, fresh herbs, radishes, herb vinaigrette.
Piri Piri Spicy Grilled Chicken$18.00
Piri Piri spicy grilled bone-in chicken, served over garlic mashed root vegetables. Gluten free.
Mushroom Risotto$20.00
Sauteed mushroom, porcini mushrooms, shaved parm, and pearl barley. Vegetarian.
Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating

Location

64 Excelsior Avenue

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
