Go
Toast

90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square

Come in and enjoy!

2540 W. Armitage Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TAMAL$6.00
handmade corn tamal with pork topped with chimichurri & mojo
EMPANADAS (1)$4.00
ROPA VIEJA$22.00
Slow roasted shredded certified angus beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic, olivas and creole sauce.
MADUROS$5.00
Sweet Plantains
CROQUETAS$8.00
Hand rolled ham croquetas with 90 Miles aioli
EMPANADAS (3)$11.00
3 FOR 11
CUBANO$14.00
One of the Top 10 Sandwiches in the USA! - Yahoo! Ham, roast pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Mustard
GUAJIRITO$15.00
Paillard Steak, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss, cheese, chimichurri in green plantain
EMPANADAS (6)$19.00
6 FOR 19
LECHON$19.00
A house favorite. Slow roasted shredded pork, citrus mojo, house seasonings and grilled onion
See full menu

Location

2540 W. Armitage Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oromo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pilot Project Brewing

No reviews yet

Hours:
Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm
Fri-Sat: 11am-12am
Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.

MAMMOTH POKE

No reviews yet

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL POKE | SUSHI BURRITOS

Concord Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston