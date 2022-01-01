Go
90 Degrees

77 Revere St

Popular Items

Chives Gnocchi & Bison Ragu$22.00
Sweet peas, pearl onion, grated parmesan cheese
Cheese Flat Bread$12.00
House Made Roasted Tomato Sauce
And The Perfect Combination Topping
Of Provolone Mozzarella And Cheddar.
Grilled Grass Fed Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, and side order of hand cut fries
Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Caramelized with 100% Maple Syrup
Kids Burger$12.00
Pan Roasted Half Chicken$24.00
whipped mash Potato, maple Brussels sprouts, pearl onions & Mushroom Madeira sauce.
Caramelized Cauliflower$10.00
Over savory remoulade with Parmigiana cheese
Crispy Duck Roll$9.00
Stuffed with napa cabbage, carrots, onions, drizzled with a house-made BBQ sauce
Truffle Fries$9.50
Tossed with parmesan cheese, and a parsley malt vinegar aioli
Wagyu Burger$20.00
Onion bun, fontina cheese, handcrafted white onion jam, with hand cut fries
Location

77 Revere St

Winthrop MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
