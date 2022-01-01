Go
900 Degrees Brick Oven Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

609 East Main Street Unit A • $$

Avg 4 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives
Chicken Wings$15.00
Make your own pizza g.f.$14.50
12" Gluten free pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Make your own pizza 12" Medium$12.50
12" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Make your own pizza 8" Personal$8.25
sauce and mozzarella cheese
French Fries$3.50
LG Steak and Cheese Super sub$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Make your own pizza 14" Large$13.95
14" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Make your own pizza 16" Xlg$16.25
16" Pizza with sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
609 East Main Street Unit A

Purcellville VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
