Taste Bakery Cafe

Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

900 Alton Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (410 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own
The Protein$15.00
egg whites • chicken breast • applewood bacon • chicken apple sausage • spinach • red onions • cheddar cheese • ranch
The Avocado Club$14.00
romaine* • tomatoes • applewood bacon • avocado • swiss cheese • avocado ranch dressing
Bruschetta Avocado$12.00
~open-faced sandwich~
house-made bruschetta • hass avocado • fresh mozzarella • balsamic
glaze • chia seeds
Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
Taste Famous Muffins$4.00
Our muffins are world famous! We bake a fresh batch every day, but once they're sold out for the day, they're gone! Try one today!
The Barnhouse B.L.T$12.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo • american cheese
The Chimi Steak & Eggs$15.00
sirloin steak • scrambled eggs • roasted red peppers •cheddar cheese • chimichurri sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 Alton Road

Miami Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

