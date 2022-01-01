Taste Bakery Cafe
Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
900 Alton Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
900 Alton Road
Miami Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
NUDE PITA
Greek Street food with keto and vegan options
Sashiro
Reinventing Street Food With Japanese Flavors
Macchialina
Rustic Italian Cuisine from Chef Michael Pirolo. Macchialina is an energetic, casual Italian taverna featuring the bold, seasonally inspired cooking of Chef Michael Pirolo. Accompanied by an award winning wine list highlighting Italian family owned wineries that have a respect to nature.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.