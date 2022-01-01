Tribute Eatery & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS
901 E 2nd Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
901 E 2nd Ave
Coralville IA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:14 pm, 10:15 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Iowa Athletic Club - REBUILDING
Coming soon to the Iowa River Landing.
Vesta
Come on in and enjoy!
La Vecina
Cindo de Mayo Curbside
30hop
Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop!
If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!