- /
- Sherman
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- 903 Brewers
903 Brewers
Come in and enjoy!
1718 S ELM ST • $$
Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Popular Items
|Pretzel Day Stout
|$8.99
Inspired by "The Works" pretzel from The Office, you'll find flavors of sweet glaze, cinnamon sugar, chocolate, white chocolate, fudge, M&M's, caramel dip, mint chip, chocolate chip, marshmallows, nuts, toffee nuts, coconuts, peanut butter drizzle, Oreos, sprinkles, cotton candy bits and LASTLY, powdered sugar.
Available in 12oz 4packs and comes in at 10% ABV.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|Stoned Fruit Gose
|$8.99
We've got some trippy fruit flavors that transcend the traditional boundaries of beer. Succulent blackberry, sweet pineapple, and coconut flavor come together to create harmonious notes of tropical citrus and sweet earth berry.
Available in 12oz 6-packs and comes in at 7.5% ABV.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|Hurricane Slushy
|$22.99
Slushy weather is approaching us soon, and we're excited to announce our Hurricane Slushy! This slushy has tons of passion fruit, orange, and lime.
Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|Dad's Day Out
|$22.99
We've teamed up with our friends at the Suburban Dad's Club to come up with Dad's Day Out. It is stuffed with strawberry, blueberry, banana, and marshmallow and topped off with glitter.
Must be 21 years or age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|BYO Pizza
|$11.00
|Banana Boat Slushy
|$22.99
Banana Boat Slushy features a ton of mango, tangerine, and banana, and comes in at 6.2% ABV.
Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|Cowboy Burger
|$10.00
|Slushy Four Pack
This week we are releasing three Slushys. We are bringing back Moosesicle for the holidays with Cara Cara Orange, vanilla, and marshmallow. We are also releasing Puft Daddy with mango, pineapple, and marshmallow. And to top it off, we are releasing Strawberry Cheesecake Slushy,
We also have Hawaii Time Slushy with pineapple, coconut, lime, and amaretto. Puft Daddy with Peach, raspberry, coconut, marshmallow, and vanilla.
We also have the original Puff Daddy with Pineapple, Marshmallow, and Blackberry. And Pineapple Punch with pineapple, orange, vanilla, and lemon.
Strawberry Pina Colada Slushy with Strawberry Pineapple and Coconut. We have a new Puff Daddy release with mango, marshmallow, and milk sugar.
Punch Bowl has pineapple, orange, lime, and lactose. Plus, Brunch Slush with banana, coconut, lactose, chocolate, and coffee.
|Cotton Candy
|$22.99
We've taken your favorite childhood treat and added it to our Slushy. It is filled with strawberry, raspberry, and cherry.
Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans. Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Attributes and Amenities
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Location
1718 S ELM ST
Sherman TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mariposa Cuban Cuisine
No reviews yet
Authentic Cuban Cuisine!
The Wig and Gavel
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Fulbelli’s Restaurant
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Super Shack - Sherman
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.