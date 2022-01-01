Go
91 Wood Fired Oven

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1983 E Maple St • $$

Avg 4 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuscan Chicken Risotto$28.00
2 grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, basil and drizzled with balsamic reduction. served with parmesan risotto
Meat Lover's Pizza$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, roasted red onions, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese
Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
Blackened Chicken Risotto$25.00
smoked gouda risotto, blackened chicken and raspberry balsamic drizzle
Diablo Trio$21.00
shrimp, sausage and chicken tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce with spinach, tomatoes and penne pasta
BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, roasted red onions and cilantro
Wedge Salad - Full$11.00
wedge of lettuce, herbed ranch, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and honey bacon
BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon$14.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, honey bacon, smoked gouda, mozzarella, roasted red onions and cilantro
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni & Mushroom$13.00
red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1983 E Maple St

North Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
