Go
Toast

91 Wood Fired Oven

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5570 Fulton Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)

Popular Items

Diablo Trio$21.00
shrimp, sausage and chicken tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce with spinach, tomatoes and penne pasta
Green Salad$5.00
mixed greens, radish, cucumbers and breadcrumbs with balsamic vinaigrette
Lemon Chicken$21.00
sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Pizza$13.00
xvo, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and torn basil
BBQ Chicken w/ Bacon$14.00
BBQ sauce, chicken, honey bacon, smoked gouda, mozzarella, roasted red onions and cilantro
G's Margherita Pizza$12.00
red sauce, fresh & shredded mozzarella, parmesan and basil
Blackened Chicken Risotto$23.00
smoked gouda risotto, blackened chicken and raspberry balsamic drizzle
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

5570 Fulton Dr

Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

That Little Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Think of us for your next celebration: sports parties, tailgating, corporate picnics, graduations, team picnics, family events, reunions, holidays, business meetings, lunches, dinners, or just to have friends over!

Papa Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohio Roasting Company

No reviews yet

Ohio Roasting Company is a locally owned small batch roastery and coffee bar.
ORC features pastries, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, espresso drinks, teas, energy drinks, gelato and much more.
Don't forget to grab some fresh roasted coffee beans for home!

Coaches Burger Bar Canton

No reviews yet

BEST BURGER BAR-NONE!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston