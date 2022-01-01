Go
92 Town Korean BBQ

High quality, authentic Korean cuisine! Featured on Steve Dolinsky's ABC 7 Hungry Hound, we are proud to bring the taste of Korea to Chicago! Every dish is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and love ❤

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES

243 W GOLF RD • $$

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)

Popular Items

Japchae$13.99
A colorful dish w/ sautéed glass noodles and vegetables in savory soy sauce seasoning
Pork Bone & Potato Soup (Gamjatang)$16.99
Hearty fall-off-the-bone pork bone soup, made w/ potatoes & green cabbage leaves. Perfect cure for hangover!
Bibimbap$13.99
Steamed rice topped w/ an assortment of sauteed vegetables, beef, and egg. Served w/ Korean Red Chili pepper paste. A Must-Try!
Tofu Soup (Soontofu)$13.99
Silky tofu stew w/ seafood or beef or vegetable and egg served in a hot pot
Sweet & Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokkochi)$12.99
Pan fried rice cake pieces w/ side of Korean sweet & spicy sauce. Crispy outside, chewy on the inside! Vegetarian.
Prime Beef Short Ribs (Marinated- Galbi)$37.99
Juicy Prime Beef Short Ribs marinated in Korean Galbi sauce, grilled over fire
Pan Fried Dumpling$10.99
Pan fried dumplings, served w/ seasoned soy sauce
Bulgogi Over Rice$17.99
Steamed rice topped w/ stir-fried Bulgogi (rib-eye steak) and vegetables (lighter portion)
Kimchi Soup$13.99
Rich, spicy stew made w/ ripened Kimchi, pork, and tofu
Beef Short Rib Soup (Galbi-tang)$19.99
Rich mild prime beef short rib soup w/ glass noodles and vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

243 W GOLF RD

SCHAUMBURG IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
