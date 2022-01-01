92 Town Korean BBQ
High quality, authentic Korean cuisine! Featured on Steve Dolinsky's ABC 7 Hungry Hound, we are proud to bring the taste of Korea to Chicago! Every dish is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and love ❤
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • NOODLES
243 W GOLF RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
243 W GOLF RD
SCHAUMBURG IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Come in and enjoy!
Egg Mania - Schamburg
Come in and enjoy!