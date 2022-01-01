95a Bistro & Co.

Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

No reviews yet

Jeannot’s Patisserie and Bistro is a place where French tradition, culture, flavor and quality meet together, bringing about a beautiful experience in a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

Food is an art, a passion, an experience, a time to share with loved ones and (at Jeannot’s Patisserie & Bistro) a place you can experience traveling all around France without leaving beautiful Colorado.

We will always focus on quality rather than quantity.

Our team has the “savoir faire” to make everything from scratch.

At Jeannot’s we strive to offer delightful creations made from the freshest ingredients, sourced from The Front Range whenever possible.

Community support is part of our mission and making sure our space is safe for our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We invite you to taste a little piece of France in your own back yard.

Bon Appetit

