95a Bistro & Co.

Family friendly restaurant with a menu that has something for everyone!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

1381 Forest Park Circle • $$

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)

Popular Items

95a House Salad
dijon thyme vinaigrette dressed mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, radish, red onions (GF | VG)
Chicken Piccata$25.00
chicken breasts, lemon-caper sauce, rice pilaf, vegetable medley (GF)
Caesar
hearts of romaine, herb croutons, parmesan crisp, oven dried heirloom grape tomatoes
Greek Salad
herb vinaigrette dressed mixed greens, feta cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions (GF | VG)
95a Hamburger$17.00
1/2 pound all natural beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, choice of side. Add: cheese ($1), bacon ($1), caramelized onions ($1), green chiles ($1), mushrooms ($1), avocado ($3)
Bolognese$21.00
papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana
Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing
Meatballs$9.00
pork & ricotta meatballs braised in san marzano tomato sauce
95a Fries$6.00
Poke Bowl
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1381 Forest Park Circle

Lafayette CO

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
