Go
Toast

9 Muses Bar & Grill

Here at 9 Muses we use only the finest ingredients to create delicious, authentic, and natural Greek dishes pared with expertly crafted cocktails and imported, family-owned wines.

315 S. Halsted St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Avocado$17.00
Romaine, avocado, tomato, cage-free hard-boiled egg, onion, feta, house balsamic vinaigrette
Shawarma Pita$15.00
Halal chicken shawarma, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita
Pork Skewer$4.00
Gyro Pita$13.00
Gyro meat, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita
Chicken Skewer$4.00
Avgolemono Bowl$5.00
Traditional Greek egg-lemon soup with orzo
3 Spreads$14.00
Tzatziki, hummus, tirokafteri (Spicy Feta)
Plates
Choice of meat served with a side salad, pita, tzatziki, and your choice of side
Beef Kefte Skewer$4.00
Chicken Pita$15.00
Chicken, tomato, onion, tzatziki, wrapped in a pita
See full menu

Location

315 S. Halsted St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dan The Baker

No reviews yet

Thank you for your order!

Meli Cafe on Halsted

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Esco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sawada Coffee

No reviews yet

We look forward to serving you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston