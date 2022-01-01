Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4441 E Bonanza Rd #105
Las Vegas, NV 89110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4441 E Bonanza Rd #105, Las Vegas NV 89110
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Los Compadres Meat Market
Come in and enjoy!
Los Compadres
Come in and enjoy!
Paleteria La Mexicana
Handcrafted Ice-Cream & Snacks with Mexican homemade recipes.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Come in and enjoy!