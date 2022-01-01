Go
Toast

@UNION

Come in and enjoy!

174 harvard ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg bomb$10.00
two fried eggs, sausage, bacon, avocado, tomato, american, bagel
Hashbrown$5.00
100% fresh squeezed OJ$5.50
Bacon$3.00
Breakfast sandwich$4.75
two fried eggs, cheese
Waffle$10.00
Hash napoleon$14.95
corned beef hash, hashbrown, two eggs, buttered toast
Short stack combo$11.00
two eggs, three small pancakes
Build your own OM$6.95
Iced coffee$3.25
See full menu

Location

174 harvard ave

Allston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.

OliToki - Fast | Fusion

No reviews yet

Pioneering Legit Korean Fusion in Boston.
Our goal is to quickly defeat your urban munchies with creative asian-themed dishes.

Stage Karaoke

No reviews yet

We are the future of Karaoke!! Creating memories by bringing the spotlight to you! Bringing everyone of different backgrounds together through music!!

The Draft

No reviews yet

We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston