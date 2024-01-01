Go
Banner picView gallery

Charlie's Place - 18 W Prospect St

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

18 W Prospect St

Waldwick, NJ 07643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:30 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

18 W Prospect St, Waldwick NJ 07643

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
orange star4.5 • 172
10A West Prospect St Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Albert's - 4 Sycamore Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4 Sycamore Avenue Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423
View restaurantnext
Nirvana Indian Kitchen - 29 W Allendale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
29 W Allendale Ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Allendale Steakhouse
orange star4.7 • 318
95 W Allendale Ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Mezza Luna - Allendale
orange starNo Reviews
96 west allendale ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Menya Ramen House (Ridgewood) - 76 North Maple Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
76 North Maple Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Waldwick

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

East Rutherford

No reviews yet

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Charlie's Place - 18 W Prospect St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston