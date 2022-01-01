Go
The Blue Elephant - OLD VERSION

Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)

152 E. High Street Suite 110

"Sushi Lovers" Platter$38.00
High Street Roll (spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce), Philly Special (seared Kobe beef, lobster tempura, melted gruyere cheese, eel sauce), Kanikazi (shrimp tempura, kani, asparagus, salmon, jalapeño, crunch, chili vinaigrette, eel sauce), California Roll
Rock Shrimp$12.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna Crunch$9.00
spicy aioli, scallions
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
jumbo lump crab, ginger, eggs, carrots, onions, scallions, garlic soy or traditional basil sauce
Pad Thai$14.00
rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, vegetables, tamarind, bean sprouts
California$6.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
High Street$10.00
spicy tuna, scallions, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce
Dumplings$8.00
steamed pork dumplings, scallions, soy vinaigrette
Drunken Noodles$15.00
wok stir-fried wide noodles, eggs, chicken, spicy thai basil chili sauce
Fried Rice$11.00
ginger, eggs, carrots, onions, scallions, garlic soy or traditional basil sauce
Location

152 E. High Street Suite 110

Pottstown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Blue Elephant

No reviews yet

Modern, innovative cuisine that fuses the "comfort" of Italian dishes with vibrant and savory flavors of the East (Thai & Japanese)

