A & B Restaurant - 1520 S Combee Rd
Open today 5:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1520 S Combee Rd, Lakeland FL 33801
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
LOW AND SLOW Smoke House Lakeland Florida
No Reviews
1853 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurant
1916 - Lakeland - 2900 Buckingham Ave
No Reviews
2900 Buckingham Ave Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lakeland
Dear: Doordash, Grubhub & UberEats Customer due to unforeseen circumstances our old account no longer works, please “Re-Search” (Northside Asian Kitchen) to be able to order online! Thank you!
4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant