Go
A map showing the location of A & B Restaurant - 1520 S Combee RdView gallery

A & B Restaurant - 1520 S Combee Rd

Open today 5:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1520 S Combee Rd

Lakeland, FL 33801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1520 S Combee Rd, Lakeland FL 33801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rico Paladar - n/a
orange starNo Reviews
743 South Combee Road Crystal Lake, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Black & Brew Lake Morton
orange starNo Reviews
100 Lake Morton Dr Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Savory Thai - 5109 U.S. 98 S
orange starNo Reviews
US Hwy 98 S Lakeland, FL 33812
View restaurantnext
LOW AND SLOW Smoke House Lakeland Florida
orange starNo Reviews
1853 East Memorial Boulevard Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
1916 - Lakeland - 2900 Buckingham Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2900 Buckingham Ave Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Red Door Lakeland
orange star4.3 • 1,042
733 East Palmetto St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Dear: Doordash, Grubhub & UberEats Customer due to unforeseen circumstances our old account no longer works, please “Re-Search” (Northside Asian Kitchen) to be able to order online! Thank you!
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Lakeland
orange star4.4 • 1,355
4715 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Red Door Lakeland
orange star4.3 • 1,042
733 East Palmetto St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
The Joinery
orange star4.6 • 865
640 E Main St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lakeland

Plant City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Haines City

No reviews yet

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Lake Wales

No reviews yet

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

A & B Restaurant - 1520 S Combee Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston