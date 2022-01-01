Go
A Baked Joint

this sister store to baked & wired offering the same type of food we eat at home – simple cooking done well.

SANDWICHES

430 K Street NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)

BLT$11.50
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, Boston bibb lettuce and mayo on pain de mie. Add fried organic egg for an additional charge.
Smoked Salmon$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
Cold Brew$3.20
16oz of our signature cold brew blend to keep you buzzin'
Chive & Goat Cheese Biscuit Sammie$6.15
Savory buttermilk biscuit with ingredients baked right in. Served with an organic fried egg & mayo.
Drip Coffee$2.50
12oz of Intelligentsia Baked&Wired House Blend
NC Country Ham$8.50
Thick salty NC ham, 2 organic eggs, cheddar cheese and mayo on a bolillo roll. Substitute ham for tomato (vegetarian) or for bacon.
Spinach & Feta Quiche$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
Latte
espresso + steamed milk. 12 oz
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

430 K Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
