A-Bay's Island Grill

The Bistro at Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas

DESCRIPTION

Our unique combination bar, restaurant, and cinema offers an array of “fun foods” that are appealing to just about everyone… appetizers, salads, burgers, pizza, tacos and more – all at very family friendly prices. Guests also love the Bistro’s outdoor setting and cheerful vibe especially in the evenings where they can enjoy live music Friday thru Sunday each week.

Here you may dine anywhere, even in the auditoriums, where our loveseats feature convenient retractable tray tables for your in-movie dining comfort. We’ll even deliver your order right to your seats.

