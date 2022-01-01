Go
Toast

A-Burrito

A-burrito is a fast food burrito concept that is all about fresh ingredients and executing recipes in house on a daily basis. Food quality, great service, and a clean restaurant is what you should expect at A-burrito!
“Making burritos to make you smile!”
Making Burritos To Make You Smile!

1127 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Rice$2.49
8 oz container traditional Mexican rice
The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Tempe Combo- Carne Asada y Papa Burrito$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, sauteed potatoes, guacamole puree, carmelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Tucson- Carne Asada & Al Pastor Burrito$8.49
The Phoenix- Carne Asada Burrito$8.49
See full menu

Location

1127 E. Main St.

Mesa AZ

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Patrona Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy a truly authentic Mexican dining experience with traditional and specialty dining options. Come and discover true Mexican food.

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

No reviews yet

Salvadoran Homestyle Cooking from Pupusas, Breakfast Plates, Sopas, Mariscos and much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston