Go
Toast

A Cena Ristorante

At a Cena, we share a love for simply cooked meals enjoyed with friends and family. We value fresh ingredients, local Portland area farmers, hand made pastas and cured meats, daily prepared breads, consistency, a well-matched wine list, and a seasoned and personable staff. With these elements, we strive to offer our guests a fine-dining experience with the comfort and warmth of an Italian country kitchen. Salute!

PASTA

7742 SE 13th Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (3680 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Chops$36.00
Sudan Farms grilled Lamb chops, Butternut squash puree, hedgehog mushrooms, huckleberry compote
Large Garganelli alla Norcia$28.00
Hand-rolled penne pasta, House-made fennel Sausage, Cremini mushroom, cream, Grana Padano
Caesar$14.00
Mixed chicories, focaccia croutons, parmesan
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with crispy Pancetta and lemon
Broccolini$9.00
Grilled broccolini, lemon, 'Nduja butter, parmesan
Small Garganelli alla Norcia$15.00
Hand-rolled penne pasta, House-made fennel Sausage, Cremini mushroom, cream, Grana Padano
Olives$9.00
Castelvetrano, Geata, Alphonso, Picholine, Rosemary, garlic
Large Campanelle$26.00
Beef, pork, and lamb Bolognese, Pecorino Romano, breadcrumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7742 SE 13th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kay's Bar

No reviews yet

Since 1934

Reverend's BBQ

No reviews yet

Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!

Jade Bistro

No reviews yet

We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!

Moreland Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston