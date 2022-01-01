Our slogan at A’dor is “We Adore You!”. We have established a space for our customers to enjoy exceptional cocktails & quality regional food. We strive for excellence and efficiency. Our management staff is highly trained to handle our daily operation. We encourage you to request to speak with management to hear how A’dor Kitchen & Cocktail formed. We look forward to seeing you !

We opened in the Midtown area in September of 2019. We have become a go to spot for Happy Hour Monday thru Saturday. With daily specials throughout the week, we have something we feel everyone would love.



403 West Gray Street