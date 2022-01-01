Go
  • Irmo
  • A Fuego 100x35

A Fuego 100x35

A Fuego 100x35 is a woman-owned, family-run Puerto Rican homestyle cuisine restaurant. Just serving delicious dishes that were taught to us by mom, aunties, and Abuela. Come in and enjoy!

7320 Broad River Road Suite N

Location

7320 Broad River Road Suite N

Irmo SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
