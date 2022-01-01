Go
Toast

A Guy and A Grill Inc

Come in and enjoy!

1033 Hershay Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Options
Chicken! Choose it as a sandwich or a wrap. Sandwich comes plain, add what you would like. The Wrap comes standard with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and ranch. Don't like those options change it up.
Homemade Apple Crisp.$2.49
8oz side of our Homemade Apple Crisp. Apple filling covered with our famous crisp topping
Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds$4.95
White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Try a dipping sauce. Ranch, Spicy Mayo, or one of our BBQ sauces
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese$2.49
homemade Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese. Not very spicy just a little kick
Wedge Cut Fries$2.99
8oz gluten free
Grilled Pork Tenderloin$5.99
These 1/2 lb. Tenderloins are hand cut from the loin, in house, ran thru the tenderizer and grilled.
Breaded Tenderloin Options
Hand Breaded Tenderloins right here in house. Choose from a Sandwich or Strips
Original Baked Beans$2.49
8oz gluten free
BBQ Pork Sandwich 1/4lb$2.99
1/4# pulled pork
Butterfly Pork Chop$3.99
6oz grilled Pork Chop
See full menu

Location

1033 Hershay Ave

Muscatine IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Port City Underground

No reviews yet

Welcome To Online Ordering! It's finally here!

Tee's Ice Cream & Burgers

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Headquarters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maid-Rite of Muscatine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston