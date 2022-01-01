Go
Toast

A&J Annandale

Thank you for ordering from A&J

4316 Markham Street Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4202. 小籠包 XIAO LONG BAO$5.40
Steamed Pork Bun (4)
4101. 牛肉餡餅 NIU ROU XIAN BING$4.10
Pan Fried Beef Bun
1202. 擔擔麵 DAN DAN MIAN**^^$8.90
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
3107. 滷肉飯 LU ROU FAN$7.85
Braised Pork on Rice (w/ a Braised Egg)
4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE$10.90
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
3102. 雞排飯 JI PAI CAI FAN$11.85
Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice
5203. 麻辣黃瓜 MA LA HUANG GUA*$4.90
Cucumber Salad in Hot Garlic Sauce
4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING$5.50
Scallion Pancake
1101. 紅燒牛肉麵 HONG SHAO NIU ROU MIAN*$14.95
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
5207. 毛豆百頁 MAO DO BAI YE$4.90
Bean Curd Skin w/ Mustard Greens and Soy Beans
See full menu

Location

4316 Markham Street Suite B

Annandale VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soricha Korean Tea & Theater.

No reviews yet

Introduce About Soricha
Soricha Tea & Theater, operated by Washington Sorichung Korean Traditional Music Institute, sell a variety of Korean traditional teas and International Teas.
We try to performance by Korean traditional performance group and other countries musicians.
Soricha T&T also offers space rental to performance or concert and displays some art work. If you want to display the Screen spot and wall in Soricha, do apply to Soricha Art Gallery.

Cue Club

No reviews yet

Modern Korean-American pub food

Choongman Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
*Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

Thai by Thai

No reviews yet

“ Authentic, Casual
and Affordable ”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston