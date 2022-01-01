Go
  • A&J King Artisan Bakers

A&J King Artisan Bakers, 48 Central Street location in downtown Salem MA.

48 Central St • $$

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$2.80
Espresso topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. This classic drink takes flavors well, add and customize your drink with flavors and milks/milk alternatives.
Coffee$1.55
We have several blends of coffee by Coffee By Design out of Portland ME.
Artisan Blend: The cup is heavy bodied with a sweet chocolate flavor, nice aroma, and mild floral undertones.
First-Light Dark Roast:This blend consists of dark roasted beans from Central America and Asia. It is finished with peak roasted African beans.
Decaf Artisan Blend: peak roasted beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala, Columbia and Sumatra. The cup is medium-bodied with a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, nice aroma and mild floral undertones.
Ball Park Nest Egg$7.75
Today's Nest Egg
**The Ball Park Nest Egg!
Whole wheat pita filled with egg, sausage, peppers & onions with provolone cheese.
Cold Brew$2.85
A smooth cold brew iced coffee made from Coffee by Designs First-Light, Dark Roast blended for A&J King Artisan Bakers!
Turkey Sandwich$9.75
Classic Turkey Sandwich on Sourdough.
Smoked turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made mayo.
The Nest Egg$7.75
*Today's Nest Egg
Hash browns, onion, sour cream, bacon, cheddar & egg, topped with scallions in a house-made whole wheat pita.
The Nest Egg, is always an omlette in a toasted pita, the fillings will change!
Iced Latte$3.60
Espresso and milk over ice, a classic. Add flavors to this drink and customize as you'd like!
Egg Sandwich$7.50
Classic Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich on a toasted brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

48 Central St

Salem MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
