A map showing the location of A&J Restaurant

A&J Restaurant

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

1590 Reviews

$

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

Rockville, MD 20852

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

3107. 滷肉飯 LU ROU FAN$7.85
Braised Pork on Rice (w/ a Braised Egg)
5203. 麻辣黃瓜 MA LA HUANG GUA*$4.90
Cucumber Salad in Hot Garlic Sauce
4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE$10.90
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
4202. 小籠包 XIAO LONG BAO$5.40
Steamed Pork Bun (4)
1202. 擔擔麵 DAN DAN MIAN**^^$8.90
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
3102. 雞排飯 JI PAI CAI FAN$11.85
Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice
5207. 毛豆百頁 MAO DO BAI YE$4.90
Bean Curd Skin w/ Mustard Greens and Soy Beans
4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING$5.50
Scallion Pancake
4101. 牛肉餡餅 NIU ROU XIAN BING$4.10
Pan Fried Beef Bun
1101. 紅燒牛肉麵 HONG SHAO NIU ROU MIAN*$14.95
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville MD 20852

Directions

