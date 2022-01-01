a.kitchen + bar
a.kitchen + a.bar are both contemporary American restaurants located in AKA Rittenhouse Square in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia.
a.kitchen boasts one of the country's most innovative wine and spirits programs and has been named One of America's Best Wine Restaurants by Wine Enthusiast and received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Acclaimed Philadelphia Inquirer critic Craig LaBan also awarded a.kitchen Three Bells out of Four.
Under Executive Chef Eli Collins, a.kitchen's bistro spirit showcases a versatile menu that allows guests to stop by for a few small plates or enjoy a more traditional dinner or lunch. We are now offering wine to go at retail prices out of our new wine shop, a.bar+bottles.
135 South 18th Street
Popular Items
Location
135 South 18th Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CONCOURSE DANCE BAR
Come in and enjoy!
Mission Taqueria
Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)
Pizzeria Vetri
Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!