Go
Toast

a.kitchen + bar

a.kitchen + a.bar are both contemporary American restaurants located in AKA Rittenhouse Square in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia.
a.kitchen boasts one of the country's most innovative wine and spirits programs and has been named One of America's Best Wine Restaurants by Wine Enthusiast and received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Acclaimed Philadelphia Inquirer critic Craig LaBan also awarded a.kitchen Three Bells out of Four.
Under Executive Chef Eli Collins, a.kitchen's bistro spirit showcases a versatile menu that allows guests to stop by for a few small plates or enjoy a more traditional dinner or lunch. We are now offering wine to go at retail prices out of our new wine shop, a.bar+bottles.

135 South 18th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gem Lettuce$14.00
fava beans, radishes, ramp dressing, sunflower seeds
Pork Terrine$18.00
medjool date mustard, pea shoots, grilled bread
Bavette Steak$36.00
green garlic soubise, fried sunchoke, ravigote sauce
Grilled Asparagus$15.00
blue cheese, cucumber, crispy garlic, calabrian chili oil
Cheeseburger$22.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries
Tuna Crudo$22.00
watercress + rhubarb grenobloise
Beet Salad$15.00
garlic yogurt, chicory, carrots, golden raisins
Beef Tartare$20.00
cheddar + jalapeno croquette, salsa basquaise, tarragon
Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds
Ricotta + Ramp Dumplings$18.00
brown butter, sage, dandelion greens, breadcrumb
See full menu

Location

135 South 18th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CONCOURSE DANCE BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mission Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston