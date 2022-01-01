A la Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
315 Madison St.
Popular Items
Location
315 Madison St.
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Bubble Tea | Coffee | Yagut St.
Sister to Sunday in Saigon
T.J. Stone's
Celebrating American cuisine with
libations from around the world.
Cafe 44
Café 44 is a stylish American eatery situated along the Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.
St. Elmos
Welcome to our All Day Cafe now in North Old Town! Serving house made and local artisan goods, soups, salads and sandwiches with Counter Culture Coffee, Bullfrog bagels, and a full craft bar!