A Ma Maniere
Come in and enjoy!
3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 6A
Location
3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 6A
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Avalon Diner Westheimer
Come in and enjoy!
Kirby Ice House
Come in and enjoy!
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Legendary Desserts
Relish Wine Merchant
From the team @Relish Restaurant & Bar!
Rock bottom wine pricing!
1 case minimum!
Mix and Match!
Pick up or delivery!
Find a better price, we will match it!