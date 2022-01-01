Go
Toast

A Mano Italian Ristorante

Our take on your traditional Italian favorites.

5901 4th St N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10" Pizza Bianco$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozarells, tomato, garlic & basil
See full menu

Location

5901 4th St N

St. Petersburg FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paisano's Pizza 'n Pasta

No reviews yet

Welcome to Paisano's!
Celebrating out 47th year!
We have been serving up the finest pizza 'n pasta in the Bay area since 1974.
Paisano's goes out of our way to make sure every bite of pizza or one of our homemade dishes will be remembered. Our sauces and pizza dough are made daily. We use only the freshest ingredients to create a taste you can't forget!

Red Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

Island Fin Poke St. Petersburg

CRG On The Fly (Better Byrd, Taco Dirty, Sweet Soul)

No reviews yet

We're so excited have BetterByrd, Sweet Soul and Taco Dirty under one roof.
Now you can order from all three right here and pick up all together in the store.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston