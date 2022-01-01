Go
a mano

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE • $$

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
breadcrumb, marinara, herbs
Insalata Mista$7.00
mixed greens, red onion, marinated cucumber, pecorino, house vinaigrette
Scallop Fusilli$18.00
diver scallop, mushroom, farm greens, cream
Cacio E Pepe$10.00
spaghetti, black pepper, pecorino, olive oil
Burrata$13.00
aged balsamic, tomato jam, basil oil, smoked sea salt, grilled sourdough
Cauliflower$7.00
black pepper, creme fraiche, pecorino, herbs
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Bucatini$18.00
beef ragu, ricotta
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE

Atlanta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:30 pm
