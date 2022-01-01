Go
Toast

A Market

SANDWICHES

3400 W Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

John's Sandwich$12.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Bacon$5.75
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Kettle Brand Chips$2.50
Iced Tea$3.00
Tuna melt$12.00
tuna salad, aged cheddar & shaved fennel on sourdough
Cookie$2.50
Wonton Chicken Salad$13.50
napa cabbage, kale, carrots, scallions, almonds, crispy wonton skins, & chicken breast with peanut sesame dressing
My Favorite$12.00
turkey, avocado, Pear & ginger marmalade, honey mustard & watercress
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3400 W Coast Hwy

Newport Beach CA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
